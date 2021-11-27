Albany County COVID update, November 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

As of yesterday, 75.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 67.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 84.7%.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 33,950 to date, with 82 new positive cases identified since yesterday, November 26. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is still 120.4.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate remained at 5.0% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now up to 7.0%.

There are now 624 active cases in the county, down from 646 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,150 from 1,243 of those who have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine 33,326 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 96 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were eight new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there is a total of 46 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of five. Six of those hospital patients are now in ICUs, up from five yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 442 since the outbreak began.

Upcoming School-Based Vaccination Clinics

(please note that all vaccinations are by appointment only. Scheduling for pediatric shots for the 5-11 population will be handled by individual schools directly with parents of students from those specific schools. Pfizer 12+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots, as well as Moderna 18+ 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster shots will be available by appointment as well):

Tuesday, November 30, from 10am to 12pm Albany International Airport (exact location TBD) Albany Shaker Rd, Colonie, NY



Thursday, December 2, from 4:30 to 7pm Menands Union Free School 19 Wards Lane, Menands, NY



Wednesday, December 8, from 4:30 to 7pm Blue Creek Elementary School 100 Clinton St., Latham, NY



Monday, December 13, from 4:30 to 7pm Guilderland Elementary School 2225 Western Ave, Guilderland, NY



Tuesday, December 14, from 4:30 to 7pm Stephen & Harriet Myers Middle School 100 Elbel Court, Albany, NY



Thursday, December 16, from 4:30 to 7pm Sand Creek Middle School 329 Sand Creek Road, Albany, NY



Parents and guardians can make appointments at state mass vaccination sites. Additionally, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, health centers, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Residents can also receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. No appointments are needed and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.

Those 12 to 15 years old who would like a COVID vaccine shot must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A follow-up second dose clinic will be scheduled at the time of the first dose appointment. Free transportation is available for anyone at least 60 years old (and a caregiver), by calling the County Department for Aging in advance at (518) 447-7198.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

For those who would like additional information on vaccinations and vaccination clinics organized by Albany County, Albany County website. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. Walk-ins are welcome at state-run facilities. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help to find a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.