Albany County COVID update, November 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials count 33,317 COVID cases among Albany County residents since the pandemic began. Since Saturday, 104 new positives were diagnosed, as well as 122 people cleared as recovered.

With one new death to report—a woman in her 90s—the county death toll is 439. Health officials say there are now 649 active cases in the county.

“My deepest sympathy to the latest Albany County family who has lost a loved one to COVID-19. Sadly, I have reported a COVID death each day for the last six days and new daily positive cases in the triple digits for nearly that many. With the holiday season underway, I am afraid we will continue to see this and a greater spike in new infections,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “We look at the data and we look at the facts. It tells us that overall, those who are vaccinated, should they contract the virus, experience less severe symptoms and are less likely to be hospitalized. Boosters are needed because we also know that the effectiveness of the vaccines wanes over time. Do the right thing to protect your family, friends and the community by getting your shot or your booster and get a COVID test before heading to a holiday gathering to make sure you are doing everything you can in the battle against the virus. It is flu season and I also encourage you to get your flu shot.”

The five-day average of new daily positive cases in Albany County is 131.6, and the seven-day average positivity rate is 5.2%. Comparatively, the Capital Region’s average rate is 6.8%. As of Saturday, 74.7% of Albany County received at least one vaccine dose, and 67.4% are considered fully vaccinated. The first-dose vaccination rate for adults over 17 is 84.5%.

Mandatory quarantines currently cover 1,203 people. Of the 103,637 people to have completed quarantine so far, 32,668 tested positive and recovered. There have been five new hospitalizations since Saturday, totaling 33 residents currently hospitalized. Of those, five are in the ICU.