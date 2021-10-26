Albany County COVID update Monday, October 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 72.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.6% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County is now at 30,913 to date, with 54 new positive cases identified since Monday, October 25. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases decreased to 71.6.

Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now down to 3.5% and the Capital Region’s average is now up to 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 20 had close contacts to positive cases, 32 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

There are now 498 active cases in the county, down from 526 on Monday, October 25. The number of people under mandatory quarantine dropped to 912 from 1,027. So far 97,128 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 30,415 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 75 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Monday, October 25, and there are now a total of 35 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net decrease of five.

Seven of those hospital patients are in ICU’s, down from nine yesterday. Unfortunately, there are two new COVID deaths to report – a man in his 70’s and another man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 423 since the outbreak began.

“The latest data on COVID hospitalizations continues to show that the vast majority of those getting seriously ill and being sent to the hospital are those who are not vaccinated. Of the 35 county residents currently hospitalized, 74% are unvaccinated and 26% are fully vaccinated,” said County Executive McCoy. “We know the vaccinated can still spread the virus, but getting the shot is the best way to ensure an infection doesn’t become a serious illness or worse, a tragedy.”

Between October 17 and October 23, the Albany County Department of Health identified and collected data on 552 new COVID cases. Of those, 47% were vaccinated, 44% are unvaccinated and 9% refused to answer or the vaccination status was unknown. Vaccine status is self-reported by the case and provided without regard to the timing of vaccine administration and onset of illness. Data is provisional and subject to change as additional information is received.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation. More information on the booster dose can be found at the New York State website.