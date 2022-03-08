ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, March 7, 81.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.8% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.7%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now reached 62,308 to date, with 37 new infections identified since Monday, March 7. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 41.5.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now down to 10.3 (with an average percent positive rate of 2.6%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is up to 11.7 (with an average percent positive rate of 2.7%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new COVID hospitalizations since Monday, March 7 and there are now 24 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of four. Of those hospital patients, four are currently in ICU’s, up from two Monday, March 7. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 531 since the outbreak began.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Albany County is hosting vaccination clinics open to the public on the following dates and locations. Registration is strongly encouraged by going to the Albany County website and clicking on the appropriate clinic link:

Thursday, 3/10 from 4:30 to 7pm at Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave., Albany

from 4:30 to 7pm at Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave., Albany Saturday, 3/12 from 10am to 11am at Brighter Choice Charter School for Girls, 250 Central Ave., Albany

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.