ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Monday, March 29, 81.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 74.2% are now fully vaccinated. Among the eligible population, 64.1% have now received the booster shot. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County has now reached 63,053 to date, with 36 new infections identified since Monday, March 29, and 179 new infections since the last update on Friday, March 25. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 48.4 from 40.0. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now up to 11.0 (with an average percent positive rate of 3.5%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is up to 12.6 (with an average percent positive rate of 3.4%). The latest data and trends can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were no new COVID hospitalizations since Monday, March 29, and six new hospitalizations overall since Friday, March 25. There are still 13 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – unchanged since the last update. Of those hospital patients, one is now currently in the ICU, down from three. There are two new COVID deaths to report since the last update – a woman in her 70’s and another woman in her 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 538 since the outbreak began.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.