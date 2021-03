ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Republican representatives from both houses of New York's legislature are calling on the Democratic supermajority to lift statewide curfews on bars and restaurants. Currently, they're set to close at 11 p.m.

Republicans are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Million Dollar Staircase at the State Capitol. Leadership will talk about efforts to end what they call "the Governor’s arbitrary and capricious" curfew, set by executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.