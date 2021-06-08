Albany County COVID update June 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The number of new COVID cases remains low in Albany County while the percentage of its population vaccinated continues to grow.

The county reported two additional cases of COVID on Tuesday, June 8. The county is also reporting 55.8% of its population is now fully vaccinated. The percentage is higher in residents 18 years or older, 73.5%.

Albany County’s seven-day average infection rate is .5%. In total there have been 24,363 positive cases among it’s population, 24,338 of those have recovered. A total of 383 county residents have died from COVID.

“As vaccination rates continue to slow, I want to remind residents that we’re still offering a number of great incentives for those who get the shot at our vaccination clinics. We have Albany FireWolves tickets and free Stewart’s Shops ice cream cone coupons for kids, and $5 Dunkin’ gift cards for anyone else,” said County Executive McCoy.

There are still a number of COVID vaccination clinics being hosted by the county and the state. Times and days can be found on the Albany County website and the New York State Department of Health’s COVID vaccine webpage.