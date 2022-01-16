Albany County COVID update, January 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany County, there have been 55,650 confirmed cases of COVID among residents since the outbreak began. Officials reported three new COVID deaths since Saturday—a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 80s. The county death toll for Albany County is now 487.

“Sadly, we’ve lost another three Albany County residents and my condolences go out to their loved ones. We know that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against infection,” said Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. “We continue to encourage everyone to get a shot or a booster if you haven’t already.”

Since Saturday, 610 new positive cases were diagnosed, and the county’s seven-day average of new positives is 1,084. The county’s most recent seven-day positivity rate is 18.3%. As of Saturday, 79.8% of Albany County received at least one vaccine dose, and 72.3% are considered fully vaccinated. Among county residents over 18, the first dose vaccination rate is 88.5%.

There were ten new hospitalizations since Saturday, totaling 120 county residents hospitalized. Of those, 14 are in the ICU.