ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, May 5, 81.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and 74.3% have now completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 72.2% have now received the booster shot. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County has now reached 68,007 to date, with 265 new infections identified since Thursday, May 5, and 765 new infections since the last update on Tuesday, May 3. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 211 from 196.1. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now up to 49.1 (with an average percent positive rate of 9.5%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 51.8 (with an average percent positive rate of 10.7%). The latest data and trends can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were 14 new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday, May 5 and 35 new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday’s update. There are now 52 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of 18 over the last three days. Of those hospital patients, there are now four currently in an ICU, up from one. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report since the last update – a woman in her 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 552 since the outbreak began.

“This is one of the most concerning updates I’ve provided in a long time. The daily average of new COVID infections continues to increase and has now trended above 200; the number of residents currently in the hospital with the virus is now the highest it’s been since February 17; and sadly, individuals continue to succumb to COVID complications,” said County Executive McCoy.

“I continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated and get the booster shot if they haven’t yet, as this is the best protection from serious illness if the virus is contracted. We also need people to continue getting tested and reporting at-home COVID tests to the County Health Department so we can get a better understanding of the level of community spread,” he continued.

Due to New York State closing down its VCC (Virtual Call Center), there will be an unknown margin of error in the reporting of our COVID case data as residency discrepancies and duplicative counting of cases may occur. The issue of data accuracy is compounded by the lack of reporting of at-home test results which has been a consistent issue since the onset of Omicron. As we have reported previously, hospitalizations and deaths are the leading metrics that many health professionals continue to use, however, if you use daily case count as a tool to make your personal decisions please do so with the understanding that there is a margin of error in this reporting.

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9am – 3pm, each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.