Albany County COVID update Friday, August 27

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County reported 113 new cases of COVID on Friday, August 27 since Thursday. They also reported nearly 80% of the county’s 18+ population has had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, 63.4% have been fully vaccinated.

The county said there are 452 active cases with 739 people in quarantine. There have been 26,249 cases in Albany County to date, 25,797 of which have recovered.

Five county residents are currently in the ICU, that number is unchanged since Thursday. Since the beginning of the pandemic 389 Albany County residents have died from the virus.

“With 113 new COVID infections being reported today, we are now seeing the highest single-day increase since February 25 of this year. I’m hopeful that this doesn’t become a new, even worse trend, but if it is, it’s alarming. I continue to urge everyone to wear a mask while indoors and at large gatherings, even if they’re outdoors. This will help stem the surge of new positive cases,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county is holding vaccination clinics in the near future. Information on the clinics, including data and time, can be found on the county’s website. Residents with general questions about the COVID vaccines can call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

