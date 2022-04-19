ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Monday, April 18, 81.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 74.4% are now fully vaccinated. Among the eligible population, 68.5% have now received the booster shot. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County has now reached 64,825 to date, with 84 new infections identified since Monday, April 18, and 428 new infections since the last update on Friday, April 15. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 119.1 from 105.1.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now up to 28.3 (with an average percent positive rate of 9.1%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is now up to 29.5 (with an average percent positive rate of 8.3%). The latest data and trends can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were five new COVID hospitalizations since yesterday and 18 new hospitalizations overall since Friday, April 15. There are now 30 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of one since the last update. Of those hospital patients, there are still three currently in ICUs. Sadly, there are two new COVID deaths to report since the last update – a man in his 70’s and a woman in her 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 543 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report two more residents who lost their lives to COVID complications. As we continue to see more deaths and rising infection rates here and across the state, we’re reminded that COVID is not done with us yet. I continue to strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they haven’t already, and to get their booster shots if they have,” said County Executive McCoy. “Albany County is making it as easy as possible to get the vaccine, with daily walk-ins available at our Health Department and delivery for those who need it.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.