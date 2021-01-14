Albany County COVID update for Jan. 14, three deaths reported

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said Thursday that there have been 273 new positive cases reported in the county since Wednesday. There are now 1,981 active cases in the county. Three people have died from the virus since Wednesday a woman and two men all in their 80s. The county death toll now stands at 262 since the outbreak began.

McCoy reported that among the new positive cases, 31 had close contact with positive cases, one had traveled out of state, 214 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and 27 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

The county is now reporting 15,021 COVID cases to date. The five-day average for new daily positives has increased to 267.2 from 266.2.

There were 18 COVID-related hospitalizations overnight and there are now 158 people being treated in the hospital. Seven people are being treated in the ICU.

There were also 266 recoveries reported on Thursday. There have been 13,040 county residents that have been cleared of the virus to date.

Below is the remainder of the schedule for Albany County’s mobile COVID-19 testing sites this week, a collaboration with the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms, essential workers and those returning to work by appointment only, after being screened over the phone. To be screened, please call (518) 465-4771.

Friday, January 15: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Times Union Center, 51 South Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207

(All vehicles must access the TU Center parking garage along Market Street. Enter at Level 3 through the Market Street entrance booths)

Small business owners struggling during the pandemic can reach out to the County for a grant of up to $5,000 through the Albany County COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program. It is being administered in a partnership with The Community Loan Fund of the Capital Region Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on January 19.