Albany County COVID update for April 1

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Thursday that the Health Department has been informed of 90 new cases since Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 22,398 since the pandemic began. There are now 585 active cases in the county.

Among the new cases of Coronavirus, 28 had close contact with positive cases, 58 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings.

The Health Department says 71 more people have recovered from the virus bringing the total in the county to 21,813 since the pandemic began. There are 24 people being treated in the hospital with four in the ICU.

McCoy also gave an update on the vaccination progress in the county. He said that according to the most recent data, 37.3% of county residents have received their first dose and and 22.8% has been fully vaccinated.

Walmart pharmacy locations in Albany and Glenmont and the Sam’s Club in Latham are offering appointments for the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, and vaccinations will begin on April 3. Additionally, the Walmart in Latham is now offering appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.