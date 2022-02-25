ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy today provided the latest update on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus.

As of Thursday, February 24, 81.0% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 73.6% are now fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 89.5%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany County has now reached 61,933 to date, with 45 new infections identified since Thursday, February 24. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 51.0. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is down to 14.0 (with an average percent positive rate of 3.0%), and the Capital Region’s average of cases per 100,000 is down to 17.6 (with an average percent positive rate of 3.5%). The latest data can be found at the state tracker.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were four new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday, February 24, and there are now 30 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus – a net increase of two. Of those hospital patients, four are currently in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. There is one new COVID death to report – a man in his 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 528 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report another Albany County resident losing their battle with COVID. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones as they grieve. Every death is a tragedy and this virus continues to take lives, even now as we continue to make progress,” said County Executive McCoy. “The best protections we have against the worst illnesses caused by the Coronavirus are the vaccine and the booster shot, and they are both widely available. We continue to offer daily vaccination clinics at our County Health Department, as well as vaccine deliveries for homebound individuals and community pop-up clinics at local schools.”

County Executive McCoy continues to encourage residents to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission link, or visit the Albany County website.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made at the Albany County website. Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.

Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. For general information on the vaccine, residents can also dial the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s 2-1-1 hotline or text their zip code to 898-211 or call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4580.

COVID-19 testing continues to be available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing site near you can be found at the New York State website and the Albany County website.