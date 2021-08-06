Albany County COVID update August 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County said they have had 63 new cases of COVID since Thursday. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is now 4.3%, and there are 455 residents in mandatory quarantine.

Five county residents were hospitalized since Thursday. There are a total of 10 residents in the hospital with COVID. One of the 10 people hospitalized is in the intensive care unit.

“There is no doubt that COVID is still a serious threat and that we need to get more people vaccinated. That much becomes clear when you look at our recent spike in infections and hospitalizations. Today’s 63 new cases of COVID is the highest single-day increase since April 22. We also have the highest number of residents in the hospital since June 3 and we now have someone in the ICU for the first time since July 9,” said County Executive, Dan McCoy.

To date, 388 county residents have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic. There’s also been a total of 24,965 cases, 24,706 of whom have recovered.

McCoy said 67.1% of Albany County’s residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, 62.3% are fully vaccinated. The county’s vaccination rate for those 18 years or older is 77.9%.

“The only way we will be able to beat COVID-19 for good is by getting more people vaccinated and reaching herd immunity, and we need everyone to do their part. For an added incentive, we continue to offer a free Albany Empire playoffs ticket for every person who gets the shot between now and tomorrow’s game at the Times Union Center,” McCoy said.

The county is holding vaccination clinics. Information on the days and times can be found on its website.