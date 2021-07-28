Albany County COVID and vaccine update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

66.3% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 61.8% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,645 to date, an increase of 24 new positive cases since Tuesday, July 27. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 2.6%, and the Capital Region’s rate is up to 2.6%.

Among new cases of COVID identified in the county, 10 had close contact to positive cases, four reported traveling out of state, 10 did not have a clear source of infection. There are now 106 active cases in the county, up from 92 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine is now up to 180 from 145. So far, 80,409 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,539 of them had tested positive and recovered which is an increase of nine recoveries.

There were two new hospitalizations since Tuesday, July 27, and eight county residents are now hospitalized, an increase of one. There are still no patients currently in ICUs, no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.