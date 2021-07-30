Albany county COVID and vaccine update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on administering and distributing vaccines and controlling the spread of the COVID.

66.4% of Albany County’s population has received at least the first dose, and 62% has been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 77.2%.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID in Albany is now at 24,707 to date, an increase of 31 new positive cases since July 29. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 2.9%, and the Capital Region’s rate up to 3.1%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 13 had close contacts to positive cases, two reported traveling out of state, 14 did not have a clear source of infection at this time and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

There are now 139 active cases in the county, up from 122 on July 29. The number of people under mandatory quarantine is now up to 243 from 225. Of those who completed quarantine, 24,568 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 12 recoveries since the last update.

There was one new hospitalization since yesterday, and eight county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There are still no patients currently in ICU’s. Additionally, there were no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 388 since the outbreak began.