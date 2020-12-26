Albany County COVID-19 update Saturday, Dec. 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County is reporting 245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, December 26. An additional death was also reported overnight.

The current death toll is 204.

The county said 12 additional hospitalizations were also reported overnight and that there are 107 Albany County residents currently hospitalized. There are 1,390 active cases, with 19 in the intensive care unit.

“It is another sad day as another Albany County resident has died from COVID-19. My condolences go out to his family. We need to keep following the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, coughing and sneezing into our elbow, and washing our hands frequently to prevent the spread,” said County Executive, Dan McCoy.

There are 2,995 residents in mandatory quarantine down from 3,443.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county is 10,393. The county is reporting 9,003 residents have recovered from the virus, 309 additional recoveries from Friday.