ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County has now reached 62,180 to date, with 48 new infections identified since Thursday. The county’s seven-day average of new daily positive cases is now 37.0.

According to Albany County, the most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 is now down to 9.3, an average percent positive rate of 2.6%. Officials said the Capital Region has an average of cases per 100,000 down to 12.4, an average percent positive rate of 3.0%.

In addition, County Executive McCoy reported that there were two new COVID hospitalizations since Thursday, and there are now 25 county residents currently hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of one. Of those hospitalizations, two patients are currently in ICUs, down from three Thursday.

McCoy said there are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 528 since the outbreak began. Residents are encouraged to submit the positive results of at-home COVID testing on the county website, and they should utilize the online submission, or visit the Albany County website.

Albany County is hosting vaccination clinics open to the public on the following dates and locations. Registration is strongly encouraged by going to the Albany County website and clicking on the appropriate clinic link:

Thursday, March 10, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Philip Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Avenue.

Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 11a.m., at Brighter Choice Charter School for Girls, 250 Central Avenue.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required.

Anyone eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose and would like to receive one from the Albany County Department of Health will be required to provide their vaccination card or the Excelsior Pass Plus in order to view the formula type, lot number, and date of the inoculation. Residents who want a shot from a state-run facility should use the state’s website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

Albany County continues to deliver vaccines to homebound residents, which includes seniors, disabled individuals, those lacking childcare, and those with other accessibility issues. Anyone who would like to schedule a time for a vaccine appointment should call (518) 447-7198.