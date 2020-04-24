Albany County COVID-19 update April 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says 31 county residents have died from COVID-19 related issues. The latest death is a nursing home resident, a man in his 60’s.

There have been 784 total cases in the county. There remain 753 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 54 in pre-cautionary quarantine.

At Shaker Place 27 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 along with 13 employees. Thirty residents are in the hospital with 7 in the ICU. The hospitalization rate has decreased from 4.19% to 3.83% percent.

McCoy says the county still needs PPE for nursing homes and is experiencing an approximate $30 million in revenue loss.

In an update from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Craig Apple said the department has responded to 70 calls for businesses not adhering to state guidelines and for resident gatherings. He also said no inmates at Albany County Jail have tested positive for coronavirus.

Apple said he is worried about the mental health of residents and encouraged them to utilize county mental health resources.

