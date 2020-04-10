Albany County coronavirus updates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County executive Dan McCoy and County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen said there has been an uptick tests conducted since the new testing site opened at the University at Albany.

On an average day, the county was conducting 70-85 tests per day. On Thursday, the county was able to test 229 Albany County residents.

While there weren’t any new deaths to report Friday morning, McCoy said there are now 397 positive cases in the county, that’s 32 more cases since Thursday morning. There are 520 people under a mandatory quarantine and 75 under precautionary quarantine. There are 38 people hospitalized and 14 adults are in intensive care.

You can watch the full press conference here: