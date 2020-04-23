Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo defends handling of large number of unemployment claims

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Albany County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported one more virus related death, a woman in her 90s with multiple health conditions.

That brings the total number of virus related deaths in the county to 30.

A total of 1,825 people have completed quarantine and 401 people who tested positive have recovered.

As of Thursday morning there were 739 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. 772 are under mandatory quarantine and 54 people under precautionary quarantine. 31 people are hospitalized and seven remain in intensive care. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak