Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported one more virus related death, a woman in her 90s with multiple health conditions.

That brings the total number of virus related deaths in the county to 30.

A total of 1,825 people have completed quarantine and 401 people who tested positive have recovered.

As of Thursday morning there were 739 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County. 772 are under mandatory quarantine and 54 people under precautionary quarantine. 31 people are hospitalized and seven remain in intensive care.