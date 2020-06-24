Albany County coronavirus update Wednesday, June 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County is reporting one additional confirmed case of coronavirus bringing the county total to 1,865. Another county resident succumbed to the virus, meaning 121 have died from COVID-19.

There are 149 people in mandatory quarantine and 24 active cases in the county. Six people remain hospitalized, one of which is in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Sadly, I have to report today the passing of a woman in her 70’s with underlying health conditions. While she is the first COVID-related death since June 15, it pains me all the same. My thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with her family while they grieve,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “The latest victim and the 120 others from Albany County are powerful reminders of the gravity of the situation we are in right now, that the decisions we make each day have real consequences. I’m asking everyone to continue to do their part to practice social distancing, wear masks while out in public, and get tested if you’re sick so we don’t take any steps backward.”

Testing for the coronavirus is still happening at the Whitney M. Young Jr. Health Center at 920 Lark Drive Wednesday and Friday 8:30-10:30 a.m. Testing is by appointment. Residents must be pre-screened for the test by calling 518-465-4771.

Additional testing days and times are listed on the Albany County website.

Antibody testing is also available at Priority 1 Urgent Care, Hamilton Square, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 518-867-8040 after a pre-screening process.

Drive-through testing is still available at Rite Aid, 1863 Central Avenue in Colonie 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all days of the week. Residents can register on the Rite Aid website. The test is free to eligible individuals.

The Albany County COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line is still available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 518-269-6634. The Mobile Crisis Team can be reached at 518-549-6500 and the 24-hour sexual assault hotline can be reached at 518-447-7716.

