Albany County coronavirus update Wednesday July 29

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in 20 cases. bringing the total of active cases in the county to 84.

Of those 20 cases, five are healthcare workers, two reported out of state travel, four were close contacts with positive cases and 6 had no clear source of transmission.

McCoy reported three more were linked to the Hudson Avenue Fourth of July party, bringing the total number of cases to 43. He said we are seeing an increase in cases because those who did attend the party are coming forward and getting tested.

“Again not picking on the 20-29 year olds but they don’t have symptoms,” McCoy said. “There’s probably a lot more that we are not aware of because we won’t have some people come forward.”

There are 759 people under a mandatory quarantine. There are three people in the hospital. The five day average is 14.2 percent.

