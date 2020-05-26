Albany County coronavirus update Tuesday, May 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy says two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the county. Three earlier reported cases were from Rensselaer County, which leaves the total number of confirmed cases for Albany County at 1639.

There were three additional county residents admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 bringing the total to 33. The number of residents in mandatory quarantine continues to decrease, there are 862. There are also five in precautionary quarantine.

The county reports 1,210 county residents have recovered from the virus. To date the county has received tests for 1,377 residents. No deaths from the coronavirus have been reported since last Thursday.

McCoy urged residents to continue social distancing and wearing a mask. He also urged residents to stop shopping at stores where all employees were not using masks and encouraged them to report businesses not adhering to the guideline.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says the county had a deadly weekend with increased violence and heroin-related deaths. He also says the sheriff’s office is following up on reports of price gouging for PPE.

