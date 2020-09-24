Albany County coronavirus update Thursday, September 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional 14 new coronavirus cases during Thursday’s briefing. There are now 93 active cases of the virus in Albany County.

Eight of the new positive cases are associated with the University at Albany. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 884.

There were no new hospitalizations or new deaths to report in the county. The death toll remains at 134 since the outbreak began.

