Albany County coronavirus update Thursday, Sept. 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County is reporting 12 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday, September 10. There have been 2,604 residents diagnosed with the virus to-date.

Fifty-eight active cases remain in the county with 341 residents in mandatory quarantine. The number of residents who have tested positive and recovered from the virus is 2,546.

Fourteen residents remain currently hospitalized, one person remains in the intensive care unit. There have been 133 county residents that have died from the virus.

Residents who want to be tested for the coronavirus call 518-465-4771. Those who need mental health services for anxiety, depression, or stress can call the Albany County Mental Health Support line every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Albany County Mobile Crisis Team is available at 518-549-6500. The 24-hour sexual assault hotline is available at 518-447-7716.

LATEST STORIES