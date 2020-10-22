Albany County coronavirus update Thursday, Oct. 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany County reported 34 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Wednesday. The county said there are also currently 118 active cases and 1,066 residents in mandatory quarantine.

There have been a total of 3,370 coronavirus cases to date of which 3,252 have recovered. Eleven residents remain hospitalized and two are in the Intensive Care Unit. One hundred thirty-eight county residents have died from the virus thus far.

County Executive Dan McCoy said he wants to remind residents that help is available for victims of domestic violence by calling the 24-hour sexual assault hotline at 518-447-7716. The Albany County Mental Support Line is available every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 518-269-6634.

Residents experiencing a psychiatric emergency can call the Albany County Mobile Crisis Team at 518-549-6500.

