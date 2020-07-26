Albany County coronavirus update Sunday July 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an increase of 12 coronavirus cases since Saturday’s briefing. Additionally, the number of people under mandatory quarantine have increased from 882 to 892.

The five-day average for new daily positive cases is 19.4. There are currently 96 active cases, down from 105 yesterday.

So far, 6,879 individuals have completed quarantine, while 2,126 of them have tested positive and recovered, an increase of 21.

There are currently four individuals hospitalized and the hospitalization rate has decreased to 0.18% from 0.31% yesterday. There is one in the Intensive Care Unit.

Of the new positive cases, four are close contacts to positive cases, two are healthcare workers or residents of private congregate settings and five did not have a clear source of transmission.

One more case was linked to the Fourth of July party on Hudson Avenue in Albany, bringing the total to 39.

County Executive McCoy continues to urge those who attended the party to call the Albany County Department of Health at (518) 447-4640 to get expedited testing.

