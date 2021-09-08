Albany County coronavirus update, September 8

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 70% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 64.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 80.9%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 27,082 to date, with 48 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 60.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 4.6%, and the Capital Region’s rate also remains at 4.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 12 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 33 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 460 active cases in the county, down from 468 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 678 from 701. So far, 85,862 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 26,622 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 52 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and 29 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of one. There are currently six patients in ICU’s, down from seven yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 398 since the outbreak began.

“Today marks another important milestone for Albany County, with 70% of all residents now having received at least the first dose of the COVID vaccine. I want to thank each and every one of you who have done your part so far in our fight against this virus by rolling up your sleeves,” said County Executive McCoy.

“As we see vaccination rates rise, we’re also seeing a shift in the vaccination status of those in our hospitals with the virus. Our most recent data from last week shows 66% of the 29 county residents hospitalized at the time were not vaccinated, while 34% were. I’m hopeful that we can get even more people vaccinated at our pop up clinics coming up throughout the county to prevent more dangerous hospitalizations,” he continued.

Officials say that among the 523 new infections identified and analyzed between August 29 and September 4, 253 people were fully vaccinated, 224 were not vaccinated, and for 46 cases, the vaccination status was unknown or the individual refused to answer.