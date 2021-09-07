Albany County coronavirus update, September 7

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 69.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 64.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 80.9%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 27,038 to date, with 53 new positive cases identified since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 70. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 4.6%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now down to 4.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 13 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 37 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one had traveled, and two are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are 468 active cases in the county, down from 489 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 701 from 785. So far, 85,731 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 26,570 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 70 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Monday, and 28 county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. There are still seven patients in ICUs. There are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County stands at 398 since the outbreak began.