Albany County coronavirus update, September 29

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 71.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.5% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.4%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 28,764 to date, with 119 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 87. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 4.0% and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 27 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 75 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and 17 are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 547 active cases in the county, up from 503 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 799 from 768. So far 90,079 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,217 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 71 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were five new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and there are still a total of 32 county residents currently hospitalized with the virus – unchanged from the last update. There are now ten patients in ICU’s, a net increase of one. Sadly, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 30’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 403 since the outbreak began.