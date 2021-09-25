Albany County coronavirus update, September 25

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 71.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.2%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 28,432 to date, with 87 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 92.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now 4.1% and the Capital Region’s average rate is 3.8%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 18 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 68 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 550 active cases in the county, down from 561 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,030 from 1,156. So far 89,060 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 27,882 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 92 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Friday, and 34 county residents are still hospitalized with the virus. There are currently seven patients in ICU’s, down from eight since the last update. There are no new COVID deaths to report and the death toll for Albany County stands at 401 since the outbreak began.