Albany County coronavirus update, September 22

ALBABY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 71% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 28,158 to date, with 79 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 82. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remained at 4.5% and the Capital Region’s average rate is now up to 4.0%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 12 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 61 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 512 active cases in the county, down from 536 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,064 from 1,119. So far 88,374 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 27,646 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 94 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and 39 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of one. There are currently ten patients in ICU’s, unchanged from Tuesday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 400 since the outbreak began.

Upcoming Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (all offering Pfizer vaccine) :

Wednesday, September 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DePaula Auto Group

1101 Central Ave, Albany, NY

Wednesday, September 22, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shaker Middle School

475 Watervliet Shaker Road Latham, NY