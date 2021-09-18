Albany County coronavirus update, September 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 70.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 64.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 81.7%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 27,875 to date, with 104 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 87.4. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is still 4.6%, and the Capital Region’s average rate is now down to 4.2%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 32 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 64 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, five reported traveling out of state and seven are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 555 active cases in the county, up from 498 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1170 from 977. So far 87,397 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 27,320 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 43 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Friday, and 35 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. There are currently seven patients in ICU’s, unchanged from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 400 since the outbreak began.

“We’ve reported triple digit increases in new positive cases for three days in a row and are hospitalizations for the last week have remained at our highest levels since March,” said County Executive McCoy. “Albany County continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics at our health department and with partners at community events to get more people vaccinated and to help curb the spread. Getting a vaccine shot is your best protection against serious illness should you become infected with the virus in the future.”