Albany County coronavirus update, September 11

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 70.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 64.4% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 81.2%. To date, Albany County alone has administered or reallocated more than 73,114 first and second doses of the vaccine to date.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 27,327 to date, with 74 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 72.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remained at 4.5%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now down to 4.3%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 14 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 57 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state, and two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 446 active cases in the county, down from 467 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 725 from 716. So far, 86,389 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 26,881 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 92 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were 2 new hospitalizations since yesterday, and 31 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net decrease of 4. There are currently 6 patients in ICU’s, down from 8 yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 398 since the outbreak began.