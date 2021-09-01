Albany County coronavirus update, September 1

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 69.4% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 63.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 80.4%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 26,603 to date, with 67 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 74.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 5.1%, and the Capital Region’s rate is still 4.6%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 15 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 38 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, nine reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 479 active cases in the county, down from 494 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 795 from 780. So far, 84,631 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 26,124 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 78 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were five new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and 30 county residents are now hospitalized with the virus – a net increase of three. There are now ten patients in ICU’s, up from eight yesterday. Sadly, there are two new COVID deaths to report – a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 30’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 395 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report two more county residents who lost their lives to this pandemic that has already taken far too many from us. My thoughts and prayers are with the families during their times of grief. There have now been six COVID deaths in less than a week, and what’s obvious based on today’s data, it’s not only older residents being impacted,” said County Executive McCoy.

“I continue to remind everyone that the threat of this virus hasn’t gone away, and the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalization or worse is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We continue to offer daily vaccine clinics at our County Health Department and we can deliver to those who need it, including those who cannot find proper childcare,” he continued.