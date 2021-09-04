Albany County coronavirus update, Sept. 4

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, it is reported that 69.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose, and 64% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 80.7%. More information on vaccination rates can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 26,871 to date, with 79 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 82.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 5.0%, and the Capital Region’s rate is now 4.5%.

Among the new cases of COVID identified in the county, 21 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 53 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are still 516 active cases in the county. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 807 from 824. So far, 85,189 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 26,355 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 71 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Friday, and 26 county residents are hospitalized with the virus. There are still seven patients in ICUs. There are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County stands at 397 since the outbreak began.

“As we celebrate a holiday weekend and gather with others, I ask that you encourage those who have not gotten a COVID-19 vaccination to get one,” said County Executive McCoy. “I also remind everyone to follow CDC guidelines when getting together because the Delta variant is more contagious and the virus continues to spread.”