Albany County coronavirus update, October 9

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it was reported that 71.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,579 to date, with 83 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 87.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now 3.6% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 20 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 58 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, and five are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials said there are now 515 active cases in the county, down from 544 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 857 from 865. So far 92,637 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,064 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 107 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Friday, and there is now a total of 37 county residents currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. Nine of those hospital patients remain in ICU’s, a decrease of two from yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 40’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 410 since the outbreak began.

“Since the beginning of September, I have reported multiple younger Albany County residents have died from COVID-19 who are in their 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s. To those people who keep saying COVID is only taking our older citizens, you’re wrong,” said County Executive McCoy. “It is a difficult time to lose a loved one of any age and my prayers go out to the latest family who is grieving. Three more Albany County residents have died this week and it’s critical that we get everyone vaccinated and continue to wear masks indoors, social distance, wash our hands frequently and cough into our arms/elbows to better protect the community.”