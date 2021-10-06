Albany County coronavirus update, October 6

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it is reported that 71.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.9% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.8%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,327 to date, with 104 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 81.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 3.5% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 25 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 73 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, three reported traveling out of state and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 520 active cases in the county, up from 515 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine dropped to 770 from 836. So far 91,858 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,807 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 94 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and there is still a total of 35 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Eleven of those patients remain in ICU’s, unchanged from Tuesday. There are no new COVID deaths to report, and the death toll for Albany County still stands at 407 since the outbreak began.