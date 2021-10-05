Albany County coronavirus update, October 5

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it is reported that 71.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.8% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.8%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,228 to date, with 71 new positive cases identified since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 83. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 3.7% and the Capital Region’s average rate is down to 3.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 19 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 40 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, three reported traveling out of state and nine are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 515 active cases in the county, down from 544 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 836 from 850. So far 91,548 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,713 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 99 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Monday, and there are now a total of 35 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID – a net increase of one. There are now eleven patients in ICU’s, down from twelve Monday. Sadly, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 50’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 407 since the outbreak began.

“Of the 35 Albany County residents who are hospitalized with COVID, 74% are not vaccinated, while 26% are fully vaccinated. This is the highest percentage of unvaccinated individuals in the hospital we’ve seen yet in our weekly reports. Between these numbers and the loss of another county resident to the virus overnight, we’re reminded how important it is to get the shot to protect ourselves and loved ones from serious illness,” said County Executive McCoy.

“That’s why we’re scheduling even more pop up clinics throughout the community, and I’m proud to say that Albany County has already overseen 85 booster shots to date since they were cleared by the State Health Department not long ago. We have more POD’s coming up that will be offering booster and 1st and second doses, including tomorrow at Meyers Middle School and at the end of the month at our Fall Fest at Lawson Lake County Park,” he continued.