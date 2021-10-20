Albany County coronavirus update, October 20

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, it was reported that 72.3% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 30,512 to date, with 145 new positive cases identified since Tuesday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 96.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate remained at 3.7% and the Capital Region’s average is still at 3.8%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 30 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 113 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 539 active cases in the county, up from 527 Tuesday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 942 from 916. So far 95,665 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,973 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 126 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Tuesday, and there are now a total of 39 county residents currently hospitalized with the coronavirus – a net increase of two. Seven of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, down from eight Tuesday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 420 since the outbreak began.

“It saddens me to have to report another Albany County resident who has passed away after contracting COVID-19. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during their time of grief. On top of the latest death, COVID hospitalizations are ticking back up and the last time there were more than 145 new infections recorded in a single day was back on February 4,” said County Executive McCoy.

“The pandemic isn’t over, and COVID isn’t done with us yet. Now is not the time to let our guards down, especially as we enter flu season. I continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, and to wear masks while in public indoor spaces as much as possible, regardless of vaccination status,” he continued.