Albany County coronavirus update, October 2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it is reported that 71.5% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.6%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,024 to date, with 94 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 100.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now down to 3.7% and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 16 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 66 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, three reported traveling out of state, and nine are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials say there are now 557 active cases in the county, down from 565 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 888 from 934. So far 90,731 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,467 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 95 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were three new hospitalizations since Friday, and there are now a total of 35 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID. There are still 13 patients in ICU’s. There are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County stands at 406 since the outbreak began.

“Our new positive numbers continue to remain high as well as our hospitalization rates and the people in ICU’s,” said County Executive McCoy. “The best way to battle COVID is to get a vaccine shot and continue to wear a mask indoors, social distance, cough and sneeze into your arm and wash your hands frequently. If we follow these practices, we should be able to reduce the number of people getting sick or going to the hospital.”