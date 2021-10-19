Albany County coronavirus update, October 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it was reported that 72.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 30,374 to date, with 56 new positive cases identified since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 87.8. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is now up to 3.7% and the Capital Region’s average is still at 3.8%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 19 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 36 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and none are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health officials said there are now 527 active cases in the county, down from 537 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine dropped to 916 from 1,111. So far 95,428 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,847 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 59 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were nine new hospitalizations since Monday, and there are now a total of 37 county residents currently hospitalized with the coronavirus – a net increase of three. Eight of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, down from ten Monday. Unfortunately, there are two new COVID deaths to report – an individual in their 30’s and another individual in their 70’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 419 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly I have to report two more COVID deaths in Albany County. While every resident that we lose is a tragedy, today is another unfortunate reminder that it’s not only older residents who are at risk of serious complications because of the Coronavirus,” said County Executive McCoy. “We also continue to see the majority of those residents sent to the hospital with the virus haven’t gotten a shot. Among those who are currently hospitalized, 38% are fully vaccinated, 5% are partially vaccinated and 57% are unvaccinated.”

Between October 10 and October 16, the Albany County Department of Health reportedly identified and collected data on 631 new COVID cases. Of those, 49% are fully vaccinated, 43% are unvaccinated and 8% refused to answer or the vaccination status was unknown.