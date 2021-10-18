Albany County coronavirus update, October 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it was reported that 72.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 30,325 to date, with 81 new positive cases identified since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 98.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rate is at 3.5% and the Capital Region’s average is 3.8%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 17 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 61 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 537 active cases in the county, down from 566 Sunday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,111 from 1,179. So far 95,053 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,788 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 108 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were seven new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are a total of 24 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Ten of those hospital patients remain in ICU’s, up three from yesterday. There are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County stands at 417 since the outbreak began.