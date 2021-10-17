Albany County coronavirus update, October 17, Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of yesterday, 72.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.3% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.3%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 30,246 to date, with 60 new positive cases identified since yesterday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 99.8. Please note that our overall case count will fluctuate as CommCare records are transferred in and out of the county. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is at 3.6% and the Capital Region’s average is 3.8%

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, six had close contacts to positive cases, 50 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and three are healthcare workers or residents of congregate living settings.

Health Official says there are now 566 active cases in the county, down from 567 yesterday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 1,179 from 1,192. So far 94,760 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,680 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 56 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were no new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are still a total of 29 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Seven of those hospital patients remain in ICUs, up to two from yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 417 since the outbreak began.