Albany County coronavirus update, October 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, it was reported that 72.2% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.2% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83.2%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 30,191 to date, with 139 new positive cases identified since Friday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 97. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates remained at 3.4% and the Capital Region’s average is 3.8%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 31 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 106 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported traveling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 567 active cases in the county, up from 526 Friday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 1,192 from 1,115. So far 94,547 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,624 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 95 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since yesterday, and there are still a total of 33 county residents currently hospitalized with the Coronavirus. Five of those hospital patients remain in ICU’s, down two from yesterday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 60’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 416 since the outbreak began.

“Three days in a row we’ve reported over 100 new positive cases and sadly, another Albany County resident has lost their life to COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “We know the virus is not going away but we need to get people vaccinated and to follow CDC recommendations to stop the spread and protect those who are vulnerable.”