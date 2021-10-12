Albany County coronavirus update, October 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Monday, it was reported that 72% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,769 to date, with 46 new positive cases identified since Monday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 72.2. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now up to 3.4% and the Capital Region’s average is now up to 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 11 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 33 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, one reported travelling out of state and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials said there are now 470 active cases in the county, down from 493 Monday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 845 from 908. So far 93,508 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,299 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 68 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Monday, and there are now a total of 39 county residents currently hospitalized with the coronavirus – a net increase of two. Nine of those hospital patients are now in ICU’s, up from eight Monday. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 80’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 413 since the outbreak began.

“Sadly, this is now the sixth day in a row I’ve had to report a new COVID death in Albany County, the latest being someone in their 80’s. And among the 39 county residents who are currently hospitalized, 62% are unvaccinated while 38% have gotten vaccinated,” said County Executive McCoy. “The best way to protect yourselves and loved ones and stop the spread of the virus is by getting the shot if you haven’t already and encouraging family and friends to do the same. And whether or not you’ve been vaccinated, I’m urging everyone to wear a mask while at indoor public places, because we know the virus can still spread among those who have gotten the shot.”

Between October 3 and October 9, the Albany County Health Department reportedly identified and analyzed 506 new COVID infections. Of those analyzed, 49.6% were not vaccinated, 45.6% were fully vaccinated, and 4.7% refused to answer or the vaccination status was unknown.