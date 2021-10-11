Albany County coronavirus update, October 11

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Sunday, it was reported that 72% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 66.1% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 83%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here.

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,724 to date, with 100 new positive cases identified since Sunday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now down to 82. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is now 3.3% and the Capital Region’s average remained at 3.6%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 65 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 32 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported travelling and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 493 active cases in the county, up from 479 Sunday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine increased to 908 from 872. So far 93,175 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 29,231 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 85 additional recoveries.

County Executive McCoy reported that there were six new hospitalizations since Sunday, and there are now a total of 37 county residents currently hospitalized with the coronavirus. Eight of those hospital patients remain in ICU’s. Unfortunately, there is one new COVID death to report – an individual in their 90’s. The death toll for Albany County now stands at 412 since the outbreak began.

“It is distressing that I am reporting another death of an Albany County resident today – a death each day for the last five days from COVID-19,” said County Executive McCoy. “Again, my sympathy goes out to the family for their loss and I appeal to those who are unvaccinated to get a COVID-19 shot to help stop the spread of the virus.”