Albany County coronavirus update Monday, May 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In a brief Memorial Day coronavirus update Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said there have been an additional 15 confirmed coronavirus cases since Saturday. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,640.

Twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized with two in the ICU. Nine hundred county residents remain on mandatory quarantine, five are on pre-cautionary quarantine. To date 1,159 residents have recovered from the virus.

McCoy encouraged residents to continue wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He was joined by Major General Ray Shields and Command Sgt. Major John Willsey who spoke about what the armed services are doing in response to the coronavirus and remembering Memorial Day.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES