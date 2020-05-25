Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Albany County coronavirus update Monday, May 25

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In a brief Memorial Day coronavirus update Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said there have been an additional 15 confirmed coronavirus cases since Saturday. It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,640.

Twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized with two in the ICU. Nine hundred county residents remain on mandatory quarantine, five are on pre-cautionary quarantine. To date 1,159 residents have recovered from the virus.

McCoy encouraged residents to continue wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He was joined by Major General Ray Shields and Command Sgt. Major John Willsey who spoke about what the armed services are doing in response to the coronavirus and remembering Memorial Day.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak